"I have no desire to return" - Olivier Giroud on a possible comeback to the French national team

Olivier Giroud has officially confirmed that he has no intention of returning to the national team.

Details: The legendary striker stated that he sees no reason to rejoin the national squad, emphasizing that he has already "turned the page" on his international career.

"I have no desire to return, I have been given a great honor. It would take a real crisis to bring me back. Right now, there are five strikers and the coach isn't calling me up. He understands that I've moved on," said Giroud.

At the same time, the forward added that he is always ready to help if the team truly needs him:

"If help is needed during a match, it's not in my nature to refuse, even though I have announced my retirement. If I can help, I will do it."

Reminder: Mbappé experienced discomfort again and was forced to request a substitution in the match against Azerbaijan.