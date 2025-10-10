Injury scare? Kylian Mbappé asks Deschamps for a substitution

Potential trouble for France?

During France’s home World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, an unsettling moment occurred in the second half involving Les Bleus’ talisman.

Details: In the 81st minute, Mbappé sat down on the pitch, appearing to feel discomfort. Unable to continue, he requested a substitution from Didier Deschamps. Two minutes later, in the 83rd minute, he was replaced by Thauvin.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé asked Didier Deschamps to sub him off after feeling pain. pic.twitter.com/QoD20oxF7w — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 10, 2025

Kylian Mbappé asked to come out of the game vs Azerbaijan after showing some discomfort in his foot.



He went straight into the tunnel when he came off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/BLBEzuEelm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 10, 2025

Throughout the first half, Les Bleus struggled to break down their opponents, but in the second minute of added time, Kylian Mbappé finally found the net. This goal marks his tenth consecutive match with a goal.

Reminder: Earlier reports noted that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté had both missed France’s latest training session.