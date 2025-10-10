Injury scare? Kylian Mbappé asks Deschamps for a substitution
Potential trouble for France?
Football news Today, 16:41Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
During France’s home World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, an unsettling moment occurred in the second half involving Les Bleus’ talisman.
Details: In the 81st minute, Mbappé sat down on the pitch, appearing to feel discomfort. Unable to continue, he requested a substitution from Didier Deschamps. Two minutes later, in the 83rd minute, he was replaced by Thauvin.
Throughout the first half, Les Bleus struggled to break down their opponents, but in the second minute of added time, Kylian Mbappé finally found the net. This goal marks his tenth consecutive match with a goal.
Reminder: Earlier reports noted that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté had both missed France’s latest training session.