Prediction on game Win Hungary Odds: 1.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 11, 2025, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, the third round of the European World Cup qualifiers in Group F will feature Hungary hosting Armenia.

See also: Estonia vs Italy: Can Estonia Steal Points from Italy on Home Soil?

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

Hungary have won only 1 of their last 5 matches.

Armenia have also won just 1 of their last 5 encounters.

The two teams have met only once before, back in 2004, when Hungary claimed a 2-0 victory.

Armenia have conceded 6 goals in 2 matches.

Hungary have let in 5 goals over 2 games.

Match preview:

A tense and hard-fought clash is expected, as both sides approach the fixture with different objectives but equally high motivation. Hungary, with just one point from two rounds, are desperate to secure their first win, while Armenia—currently on three points—will look to consolidate their position near the top of the table and continue their quest for a World Cup berth.

In the previous round, Hungary fell 2-3 to Portugal in a dramatic, action-packed match, conceding the decisive goal late on. Armenia, meanwhile, thrilled their fans with a spirited 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland, showing great character and organized defensive play. These results set the stage for an intriguing showdown: Hungary will aim to capitalize on home advantage and dominate possession, while Armenia are likely to focus on rapid counterattacks and maintaining a compact midfield.

The hosts do face some personnel issues: striker Barnabás Varga is suspended and will miss the match, which could blunt Hungary’s attacking threat. However, the raucous support at the Puskás Aréna traditionally gives the Magyars an extra boost. Armenia arrive in Budapest in high spirits, knowing that even a draw away against such opposition would be a valuable result.

Expect a gritty, tactically intense battle where the first goal could prove crucial.

Probable lineups:

Hungary: Toth, Nego, Szalai, Orban, Kerkez, Styles, Bolla, Szoboszlai, A. Toth, Nagy, Gruber.

Toth, Nego, Szalai, Orban, Kerkez, Styles, Bolla, Szoboszlai, A. Toth, Nagy, Gruber. Armenia: Cancarevic, Tiknizyan, Muradyan, Harutyunyan, Piloyan, Spertsyan, Iwu, Hovhannisyan, Zelarayan, Barseghyan, Ranos.

Hungary vs Armenia match prediction:

Hungary enter their clash with Armenia determined to bounce back after their setback in round two, and, playing at home in a packed Puskás Aréna, are clear favorites. The quality of Marco Rossi’s side, their discipline, and team chemistry should be decisive factors. Armenia can put up a fight, but the gap in squad depth and class will likely play a role.

Prediction: Hungary to win