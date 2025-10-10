Prediction on game Italy Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the World Cup qualifying campaign, Estonia will face Italy on Saturday, October 11. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and I have a betting tip for this fixture.

Estonia vs Italy: Match Preview

Estonia have already lost their mathematical chance of qualifying directly for the World Cup. Their campaign has been disappointing from the start — defeats to Israel (1–2 and 1–3), Norway (0–1), and Italy (0–5) have left them struggling near the bottom. Their only win came against Moldova (3–2), which was not enough to revive their hopes. With just three points to their name, Estonia trail second place by six points, while Italy still have a game in hand. They’re also six points behind Israel, to whom they lost both meetings, and sit a full twelve points adrift of leaders Norway.

Italy, meanwhile, continue their fight for a spot at the World Cup. The Azzurri began qualification with a 0–3 thrashing by Norway, a result that effectively ended Luciano Spalletti’s tenure as head coach. Despite a 2–0 win over Moldova, he was replaced by Gennaro Gattuso. The Italian legend has since made a positive start, leading his team to a dominant 5–0 victory over Estonia and a thrilling 5–4 win against Israel. With nine points from four matches, Italy remain six points behind Norway but with a game in hand. Securing a direct qualification spot won’t be easy, yet their chances are still solid.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Estonia are winless in their last four matches: three defeats and one draw.

Italy have won three games in a row.

Estonia have failed to score in their last three matches.

Italy thrashed Estonia 5–0 in their most recent encounter.

Historically, Estonia have never taken a single point against the Italians.

Probable Lineups

Estonia: Hein; Schjøning-Larsen, Kuusk, Paskotsi, Sääli; Shein, Palumets; Yakovlev, Käit, Sinyavskiy; Sappinen

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Orsolini, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali; Kean, Retegui

Prediction

Italy are in good form and remain well within reach of World Cup qualification. A victory here is essential, and they have more than enough quality to secure it. My betting tip is Italy’s individual total over 2.5 goals.