ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Estonia vs Italy: Can Estonia Steal Points from Italy on Home Soil?

Estonia vs Italy: Can Estonia Steal Points from Italy on Home Soil?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Estonia vs Italy prediction Photo: https://x.com/Azzurri_En
Estonia Estonia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 11 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Tallinn, A Le Coq Arena
Italy Italy
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Italy Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the World Cup qualifying campaign, Estonia will face Italy on Saturday, October 11. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and I have a betting tip for this fixture.

Estonia vs Italy: Match Preview

Estonia have already lost their mathematical chance of qualifying directly for the World Cup. Their campaign has been disappointing from the start — defeats to Israel (1–2 and 1–3), Norway (0–1), and Italy (0–5) have left them struggling near the bottom. Their only win came against Moldova (3–2), which was not enough to revive their hopes. With just three points to their name, Estonia trail second place by six points, while Italy still have a game in hand. They’re also six points behind Israel, to whom they lost both meetings, and sit a full twelve points adrift of leaders Norway.

Italy, meanwhile, continue their fight for a spot at the World Cup. The Azzurri began qualification with a 0–3 thrashing by Norway, a result that effectively ended Luciano Spalletti’s tenure as head coach. Despite a 2–0 win over Moldova, he was replaced by Gennaro Gattuso. The Italian legend has since made a positive start, leading his team to a dominant 5–0 victory over Estonia and a thrilling 5–4 win against Israel. With nine points from four matches, Italy remain six points behind Norway but with a game in hand. Securing a direct qualification spot won’t be easy, yet their chances are still solid.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Estonia are winless in their last four matches: three defeats and one draw.
  • Italy have won three games in a row.
  • Estonia have failed to score in their last three matches.
  • Italy thrashed Estonia 5–0 in their most recent encounter.
  • Historically, Estonia have never taken a single point against the Italians.

Probable Lineups

  • Estonia: Hein; Schjøning-Larsen, Kuusk, Paskotsi, Sääli; Shein, Palumets; Yakovlev, Käit, Sinyavskiy; Sappinen
  • Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Orsolini, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali; Kean, Retegui

Prediction

Italy are in good form and remain well within reach of World Cup qualification. A victory here is essential, and they have more than enough quality to secure it. My betting tip is Italy’s individual total over 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Italy Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.57
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rwanda vs Benin prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Rwanda Odds: 1.5 Benin Recommended Melbet
Jordan vs Bolivia prediction Friendly International Today, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Jordan Odds: 1.79 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Bet now Mostbet
France vs Azerbaijan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 France vs Azerbaijan: Can Les Bleus Secure Another Win? France Odds: 1.4 Azerbaijan Recommended Melbet
Suriname vs Guatemala prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 17:00 Suriname vs Guatemala: Can Suriname Cement Their Place at the Top of the Group? Suriname Odds: 1.58 Guatemala Bet now 1xBet
Newell's Old Boys vs Tigre prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 Newell’s Old Boys vs Tigre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 1.63 Tigre Bet now Melbet
Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 18:00 Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Bermuda Odds: 1.62 Trinidad and Tobago Recommended Mostbet
Curacao vs Jamaica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 19:00 Curaçao vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Curacao Odds: 1.65 Jamaica Bet now Mostbet
El Salvador vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 21:00 El Salvador vs Panama: Can Panama Claim Their First Win in the Third Round of World Cup Qualifiers? El Salvador Odds: 1.7 Panama Bet now Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.8 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.6 Andorra Bet now 1xBet
Norway vs Israel prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Israel: Can Norway Move Closer to the 2026 World Cup? Norway Odds: 1.75 Israel Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores