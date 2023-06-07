Ronaldo's club signs a forward from the APL

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will move to Saudi club Al-Nasr.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the sides are close to finalizing a formal deal.

The media previously wrote that Zaha's contract with Al-Nasr would be for three years. Under the terms of the contract, the Englishman will earn 50 million euros.

The forward's current agreement with Crystal Palace expires at the end of this month.

The footballer spent 27 matches in the APL last season, in which he scored 7 goals and 2 goal assists.