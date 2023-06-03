Ronaldo gets more powers at Al-Nasr
Football news Today, 13:42
Photo: instagram Cristiano Ronaldo / Author unknown
Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr, has been given additional responsibilities at the club, according to AS.
According to the source, the player will be involved in the club's transfer activities. Ronaldo's opinion will be decisive in selecting new players. He is very pleased with life in Saudi Arabia, which makes his departure from the club unlikely.
In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 19 matches for Al-Nassr in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.
