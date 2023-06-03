Ibrahimovic spoke out about his future

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out about his future.

According to the player, he has already prepared a contract with Monza, but for now he is going to play for AC Milan and does not think about ending his career at the end of the season.

This season, Ibra has only played in four matches for AC Milan in all competitions and scored one goal from the penalty spot.

In the summer his contract with the Italian club ends.