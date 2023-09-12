RU RU NG NG
Ronaldo did not help the victims in Morocco: a loud statement was made at the player's hotel

A spokesman for the hotel, owned by Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has not confirmed rumors that they are providing assistance to victims of the earthquake in Morocco.

As you know, information about this appeared immediately after a terrible tragedy occurred in an African country. Then the media wrote that the hotel housed people who were left homeless. This caused a storm of discussion online; people were grateful to the football player for such a position.

Now the hotel said that they did not provide any assistance to people.

"This is false information. All our customers make orders as usual," a hotel spokesman said.

Let us remind you that a devastating earthquake occurred in Morocco last weekend.

According to the latest data, as a result of the terrible tragedy, more than 2,500 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

The earthquake has officially become the most destructive in the country over the past 120 years. In addition to human casualties, it caused destruction in the historical part of the city of Marrakech, included in the UNESCO heritage list.

