Hotel Ronaldo will welcome earthquake victims in Morocco

The Pestana CR7 Marrakech hotel, owned by Portugal and Al Nasr star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, will help accommodate victims of the earthquake in Morocco.

According to Canal 24 Horas, the Moroccan hotel will become a refuge for everyone who was left without a home during the devastating earthquake that occurred in the country on the night of September 9.

The Portuguese footballer's hotel has a four-star rating and is located in Marrakesh, which was hit hardest.

The hotel has a fitness centre, a restaurant and an outdoor pool.

A powerful earthquake in Morocco killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds more. Due to the terrible tragedy, the match between the national teams of Morocco and Liberia as part of the qualification for the African Cup of Nations was cancelled.

According to local media, this earthquake was the most destructive in the country over the past 120 years. The destruction of historical buildings in the city of Marrakesh, which are recognized as a UNESCO heritage site, has already been recorded.

