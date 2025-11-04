Ronaldo Admitted He Could Have Joined Real Madrid Early in His Career

His career could have taken a very different path.

Cristiano Ronaldo took his first major steps at Sporting before joining Manchester United, where he announced himself to the world. However, things could have unfolded quite differently.

Details: In an interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he could have ended up at Arsenal, confirming that the story is true. The Portuguese forward was close to completing the move, but that chapter belongs to the past. Despite this, Ronaldo admitted he has a soft spot for Arsenal and has never viewed them as rivals.

Quote: “It’s a true story. I was close to joining Arsenal many years ago… but that’s in the past. Honestly, when I look at Arsenal, I never see them as rivals. I like that team, I really do,” Ronaldo said.

Interestingly, in the same interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo also stated that Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League this season.

Reminder: Piers Morgan also asked Cristiano whether he believes Lionel Messi is a better player than himself. The Portuguese superstar responded firmly and directly.