"I don't agree that Messi is better than me" - Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't consider himself inferior to Messi

Ahead of an incredibly intriguing interview.

The full interview between Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan is set to be released very soon.

Details: On the eve of a sensational interview, 40-year-old Portuguese striker for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, teased his upcoming conversation with Piers Morgan on social media.

Piers Morgan asked Cristiano whether he thinks Lionel Messi is a better footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar responded clearly and directly:

"Is Lionel Messi better than Cristiano Ronaldo? I don't agree that Messi is better. I don't want to be humble..." Ronaldo declared.

🚨🤯 What do you think when people say, “Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo”?



🗣️Cristiano Ronaldo: "I don't agree [that Messi is better]. I don't want to be humble..." pic.twitter.com/cFSsHB5W3B — TheScreenshotLad (@thescreenlad) November 3, 2025

In tomorrow's interview, Cristiano Ronaldo will open up about the following:

His marriage proposal to Georgina.

The "Pray for peace" message to Trump.

The death of Jota and why he didn't attend the funeral.

The situation at Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney's comments.

Retirement from football.

This season, Ronaldo has played 10 matches for Al-Nassr, scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists.

No filters. No scripts. Just us.



Coming soon with my friend @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/UE1HSi2UOA — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 3, 2025

Reminder: Famous Saudi Pro League players mock Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty against Al-Fayha