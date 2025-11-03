ES ES FR FR
"I don't agree that Messi is better than me" - Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't consider himself inferior to Messi

Ahead of an incredibly intriguing interview.
Football news Today, 13:27
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The full interview between Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan is set to be released very soon.

Details: On the eve of a sensational interview, 40-year-old Portuguese striker for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, teased his upcoming conversation with Piers Morgan on social media.

Piers Morgan asked Cristiano whether he thinks Lionel Messi is a better footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar responded clearly and directly:

"Is Lionel Messi better than Cristiano Ronaldo?

I don't agree that Messi is better. I don't want to be humble..." Ronaldo declared.

In tomorrow's interview, Cristiano Ronaldo will open up about the following:

  • His marriage proposal to Georgina.
  • The "Pray for peace" message to Trump.
  • The death of Jota and why he didn't attend the funeral.
  • The situation at Manchester United.
  • Wayne Rooney's comments.
  • Retirement from football.

This season, Ronaldo has played 10 matches for Al-Nassr, scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists.

