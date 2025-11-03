"I don't agree that Messi is better than me" - Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't consider himself inferior to Messi
The full interview between Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan is set to be released very soon.
Details: On the eve of a sensational interview, 40-year-old Portuguese striker for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, teased his upcoming conversation with Piers Morgan on social media.
Piers Morgan asked Cristiano whether he thinks Lionel Messi is a better footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar responded clearly and directly:
"Is Lionel Messi better than Cristiano Ronaldo?
I don't agree that Messi is better. I don't want to be humble..." Ronaldo declared.
In tomorrow's interview, Cristiano Ronaldo will open up about the following:
- His marriage proposal to Georgina.
- The "Pray for peace" message to Trump.
- The death of Jota and why he didn't attend the funeral.
- The situation at Manchester United.
- Wayne Rooney's comments.
- Retirement from football.
This season, Ronaldo has played 10 matches for Al-Nassr, scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists.
