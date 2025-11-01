Famous Saudi Pro League players mock Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty against Al-Fayha
In matchday 7 of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr faced off against Al-Fayha. The game ended in dramatic fashion—Cristiano Ronaldo converted a decisive penalty in the 90+14th minute, sealing victory for his side. But not everyone was impressed.
Details: Well-known players currently plying their trade in Saudi Arabia openly mocked the incident. Al-Ahli’s Merih Demiral and Riyad Mahrez, as well as Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, poked fun at the situation on social media, leaving sarcastic comments in response to the referee’s controversial decision.
Despite the mockery from rivals, Ronaldo once again proved to be Al-Nassr’s hero, keeping his team at the top and firmly in the title race.
Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace delivered Al-Nassr’s seventh consecutive league victory.