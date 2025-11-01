Famous Saudi Pro League players mock Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty against Al-Fayha

Ironic reaction from league stars

In matchday 7 of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr faced off against Al-Fayha. The game ended in dramatic fashion—Cristiano Ronaldo converted a decisive penalty in the 90+14th minute, sealing victory for his side. But not everyone was impressed.

Details: Well-known players currently plying their trade in Saudi Arabia openly mocked the incident. Al-Ahli’s Merih Demiral and Riyad Mahrez, as well as Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, poked fun at the situation on social media, leaving sarcastic comments in response to the referee’s controversial decision.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Merih Demiral, Ruben Neves and Riyad Mahrez were all laughing on Social Media after Cristiano Ronaldo received a last minute penalty call. pic.twitter.com/ngPzWU6VXI — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 1, 2025

Despite the mockery from rivals, Ronaldo once again proved to be Al-Nassr’s hero, keeping his team at the top and firmly in the title race.

Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace delivered Al-Nassr’s seventh consecutive league victory.