Couldn't hold back his emotions. Ronaldo's winning dance goes viral on social media

Cristiano delights fans

Star Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo put on a spectacular celebration after his match-winning goal against Al Fayha, a game that ended in a 2-1 triumph for his team.

In the 90+14th minute, the Portuguese striker calmly converted a penalty and then thrilled the crowd by performing a traditional Saudi dance right in front of the stands.

cristiano ronaldo dancing the traditional saudi dance after he scored the winner yesterday 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/382BM9iyLp — smith(fan)🦁 (@RMAsmithayo7) November 2, 2025

Notably, the match sparked huge debate across Saudi Arabia. Many disagreed with the referee's decision to award a penalty in stoppage time, and Al Fayha's head coach voiced his disappointment after the final whistle.