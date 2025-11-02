ES ES FR FR
Couldn't hold back his emotions. Ronaldo's winning dance goes viral on social media

Cristiano delights fans
Football news Today, 11:33
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Star Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo put on a spectacular celebration after his match-winning goal against Al Fayha, a game that ended in a 2-1 triumph for his team.

In the 90+14th minute, the Portuguese striker calmly converted a penalty and then thrilled the crowd by performing a traditional Saudi dance right in front of the stands.

Notably, the match sparked huge debate across Saudi Arabia. Many disagreed with the referee's decision to award a penalty in stoppage time, and Al Fayha's head coach voiced his disappointment after the final whistle.

