How close to a thousand? Ronaldo's brace delivers Al-Nassr their seventh straight win

Just 48 goals left to reach the coveted thousand

Al-Nassr clinched their seventh consecutive victory in this season's Saudi Pro League. Jorge Jesus' side overcame Al-Fayha with a hard-fought 2-1 win.

For Al-Nassr, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who stole the show with a brace. The Portuguese superstar netted the decisive goal in the 90+14th minute, converting a dramatic penalty. Remarkably, he has already scored eight goals in seven Pro League matches. In his relentless pursuit of the elusive thousand goals, the star forward moves another step closer to his dream. He now boasts an incredible tally of 952 career goals.

🚨 CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCORED 952 GOALS. pic.twitter.com/esroCB1N7c — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) November 1, 2025

Despite being 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to display remarkable scoring prowess and physical form. He remains the linchpin of his team and stands out as one of the world's most prolific forwards.

