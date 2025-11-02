ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "No point in playing 34 rounds if the league is set up to satisfy Ronaldo" – Al-Fayha coach comments on Ronaldo's penalty

"No point in playing 34 rounds if the league is set up to satisfy Ronaldo" – Al-Fayha coach comments on Ronaldo's penalty

Coach believes Ronaldo is being favored
Football news Today, 04:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"No point in playing 34 rounds if the league is set up to satisfy Ronaldo" – Al-Fayha coach comments on Ronaldo's penalty https://x.com/AlNassrFC_EN/status/1984697948391800932

Al-Fayha head coach Pedro Emanuel delivered a passionate response to the events of the Saudi Pro League's Matchday 7 against Al-Nassr, in which his side fell to a late penalty converted by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 90+14th minute.

Details: The Portuguese boss of Al-Fayha, Pedro Emanuel, sharply criticized the referee's decision to award a penalty against his team in the dying moments of the match.

"There is no point in playing 34 rounds if the league is already set up to satisfy Ronaldo. What happened today is bad for the development of the Saudi league," he declared.

By converting the penalty, Ronaldo scored his ninth goal for Al-Nassr across all competitions this season.

Reminder: Well-known Saudi Pro League players mocked Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty against Al-Fayha.

