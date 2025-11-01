Cristiano Ronaldo's son scores his first goal for Portugal U-16. Video

Ronaldo Jr. finds the net against Wales at the tournament in Turkey

The Federation Cup is underway in Turkey, featuring national U-16 teams from England, Turkey, Portugal, and Wales. Representing Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has already opened his account with his debut goal.

In the match against Wales, the son of the legendary footballer capitalized on a teammate's assist and confidently slotted the ball past the opposition goalkeeper, helping his team secure a commanding 3-0 victory.

Recall, on October 30, Ronaldo Jr. made his debut for Portugal U-16, coming on as a substitute in stoppage time during the match against Turkey, with his team leading 2-0.