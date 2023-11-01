Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career

Former Barcelona footballer Ronaldinho recalled how his former teammate Lionel Messi began his great career.

According to the Brazilian, even in the first years of the Argentine's game, it became clear that he would become the best player in the world.

“When we were together with Deco and all the Barça players, we always followed Leo, even when he was playing in the youth team. We already understood then that he would be the best.

Leo didn't need any advice. The only thing I told him was: “Play with pleasure and freedom.” Just enjoy playing with the ball, everything else will come by itself.

It's very rewarding for me to see my friends' dreams come true. This really makes me happy,” Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

On October 30, Messi received his eighth Ballon d'Or from the French newspaper France Football. He was recognized as the best football player in the world in 2022.

The Argentine currently defends the colors of the American Inter Miami and has already won one trophy with the team.