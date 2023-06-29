Romelu Lukaku responds to Saudi Arabia's $60 million offer

Striker Romelu Lukaku of London's "Chelsea" and the Belgian national team has declined a move to "Al-Hilal," according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the Saudi club offered the player a salary of €60 million per year. However, the Belgian rejected the offer as he wants to stay in Europe. "Inter" and "AC Milan" have shown interest in the forward.

In the past season, the 30-year-old Lukaku played for "Inter" on loan, appearing in 37 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with "Chelsea" is valid until the summer of 2026.