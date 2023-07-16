Romelu Lukaku close to joining top Italian club

The London-based journalist Matt Law has reported on his Twitter account that forward Romelu Lukaku has agreed to move to Juventus from Chelsea.

According to the source, the 30-year-old player has reached an agreement with the Italian club to sign a contract until the summer of 2026 with a salary of eight million euros per year. The completion of the transfer is pending the negotiation of the transfer fee. Juventus is offering 37.5 million euros for the Belgian, along with an additional 2.5 million euros in bonuses. However, Juventus still needs to sell Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic to finalize the deal.

It should be noted that Inter had previously rejected Lukaku's transfer.

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in the summer of 2011 from Anderlecht for a transfer fee of 15 million euros. In 2014, the forward moved to Everton for 35 million euros. In the summer of 2021, he returned to Chelsea for a fee of 113 million euros. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. Lukaku's contract with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2026.