RU RU
Main News Romelu Lukaku close to joining top Italian club

Romelu Lukaku close to joining top Italian club

Football news Today, 10:30
Romelu Lukaku close to joining top Italian club Photo: Instagram Romelu Lukaku/Author Unknown

The London-based journalist Matt Law has reported on his Twitter account that forward Romelu Lukaku has agreed to move to Juventus from Chelsea.

According to the source, the 30-year-old player has reached an agreement with the Italian club to sign a contract until the summer of 2026 with a salary of eight million euros per year. The completion of the transfer is pending the negotiation of the transfer fee. Juventus is offering 37.5 million euros for the Belgian, along with an additional 2.5 million euros in bonuses. However, Juventus still needs to sell Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic to finalize the deal.

It should be noted that Inter had previously rejected Lukaku's transfer.

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in the summer of 2011 from Anderlecht for a transfer fee of 15 million euros. In 2014, the forward moved to Everton for 35 million euros. In the summer of 2021, he returned to Chelsea for a fee of 113 million euros. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. Lukaku's contract with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2026.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus Chelsea Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news Yesterday, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news 13 july 2023, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news 13 july 2023, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news 12 july 2023, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:50 Girona player ready to pay for his own transfer to join Barcelona Football news Today, 11:30 Napoli sign experienced goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:10 Bournemouth close in on Lazio's transfer target Football news Today, 10:50 Argentine Champion Decided Football news Today, 10:30 Romelu Lukaku close to joining top Italian club Football news Today, 10:10 French "Strasbourg" made a record transfer Football news Today, 09:50 PSG to buy talent from Barcelona academy Football news Today, 09:30 Lionel Messi's car almost caused a massive accident in the US Football news Today, 09:10 Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City Football news Today, 08:50 Manchester City respond to Barcelona's loan request for Bernardo Silva
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Lanus vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football Today Cordoba Central vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football Today Argentinos Juniors vs Colon Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 17 july 2023 Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 The New Saints vs Hacken predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 Zrinjski vs Urartu predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 BATE vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023