Romario opposes Ancelotti's appointment as head coach of Brazil

Legendary Brazilian footballer Romario has voiced his opposition to the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the head coach of the Brazilian national team. Romario stated that he believes the national team's coach should be Brazilian. He emphasized the importance of the connection between the coach and the players in terms of cultural and language characteristics, and he believes that Brazilians should manage themselves.

«Carlo Ancelotti messed up. We don't want him to be the coach of the Brazilian national team. Diniz until the end», - said the current Brazilian senator in an interview with Panorama Esportivo.

Romario is defending the interim coach, who has faced criticism for his results, and he calls him the best in history. Diniz, who also simultaneously serves as the coach of Fluminense, was appointed as the coach in July 2023 and is expected to continue until mid-2024, when the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) expects that the Real Madrid coach will take over the team. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Earlier, we reported that the Italian specialist is in talks with Real Madrid about extending his contract.