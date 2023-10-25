Ancelotti and Real Madrid begin negotiations

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided on his future.

In the near future, the experienced Italian coach may extend his contract with the Madrid club.

The insider notes that Real Madrid management has already begun negotiations with Ancelotti. In particular, the club bosses offered the Italian specialist a new agreement, and negotiations are currently ongoing.

It was previously reported that Ancelotti was soon going to leave Real Madrid to coach the Brazilian national team. There were rumors that the Italian was due to leave after the end of the current season.

Note that Ancelotti has been working at Real Madrid since 2021; before that, he headed Everton.

Currently, under the leadership of the coach, the Madrid club is leading in the Spanish La Liga, gaining 25 points after ten matches played.