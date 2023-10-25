RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Ancelotti and Real Madrid begin negotiations

Ancelotti and Real Madrid begin negotiations

Football news 25 oct 2023, 01:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Ancelotti and Real Madrid begin negotiations Photo: Real Madrid Twitter

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided on his future.

In the near future, the experienced Italian coach may extend his contract with the Madrid club.

The insider notes that Real Madrid management has already begun negotiations with Ancelotti. In particular, the club bosses offered the Italian specialist a new agreement, and negotiations are currently ongoing.

It was previously reported that Ancelotti was soon going to leave Real Madrid to coach the Brazilian national team. There were rumors that the Italian was due to leave after the end of the current season.

Note that Ancelotti has been working at Real Madrid since 2021; before that, he headed Everton.

Currently, under the leadership of the coach, the Madrid club is leading in the Spanish La Liga, gaining 25 points after ten matches played.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou
Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews
Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Sport Predictions
Football Today Genoa vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Sint-Truiden - RWDM Molenbeek prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023