The Brazilian national team decided on the strategy at the invitation of Ancelotti

According to UOL, the Brazilian national team still wants to invite Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

The Brazilian Football Confederation's management is reportedly willing to wait until the summer of 2024 when Ancelotti's contract with the Italian club expires. In the meantime, they hope to convince Real Madrid to release the coach in the near future.

It is worth noting that the Brazilian national team has been without a coach since the 2022 World Cup, where the team was eliminated in the quarter-finals, leading to the resignation of head coach Tite. Currently, the team is temporarily led by Ramon Menezes.