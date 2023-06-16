Roma want to buy Ukrainian midfielder Shakhtar

AS Roma is reportedly interested in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Artem Bondarenko, according to assistant to the sporting director Carlo Nicolini on TvPlay.it.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The Ukrainian club values the player at 15-20 million euros.

In the current season, 22-year-old Bondarenko has played 38 matches in all competitions for Shakhtar, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2025.