Roma want to buy European champions from PSG

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his website, AS Roma is interested in signing midfielder Renato Sanches from Paris Saint-Germain and the Portuguese national team.

The Italian club aims to secure a loan deal for the player during the summer transfer window, with the option to buy him permanently until the summer of 2024. However, this proposal is not satisfactory for the French club, which intends to sell the player outright and is looking for a fee of at least €20 million.

Renato Sanches, aged 25, has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2022, transferring from "Lille" for a fee of €15 million. He has participated in 27 matches across all competitions for the Parisian club and scored two goals. While with PSG, Sanches became a champion of France during the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Previously, he has played for "Benfica," "Bayern Munich," and "Swansea City."

Since 2016, Renato Sanches has represented the Portuguese national team, participating in 32 matches, scoring three goals, providing three assists, and receiving two yellow cards. He was also part of the Portugal squad that won the UEFA European Championship in 2016.