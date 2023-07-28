RU RU
Main News Roma want to buy European champions from PSG

Roma want to buy European champions from PSG

Football news Today, 17:36
Roma want to buy European champions from PSG Photo: Instagram Renato Sanches / Author unknown

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his website, AS Roma is interested in signing midfielder Renato Sanches from Paris Saint-Germain and the Portuguese national team.

The Italian club aims to secure a loan deal for the player during the summer transfer window, with the option to buy him permanently until the summer of 2024. However, this proposal is not satisfactory for the French club, which intends to sell the player outright and is looking for a fee of at least €20 million.

Renato Sanches, aged 25, has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2022, transferring from "Lille" for a fee of €15 million. He has participated in 27 matches across all competitions for the Parisian club and scored two goals. While with PSG, Sanches became a champion of France during the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Previously, he has played for "Benfica," "Bayern Munich," and "Swansea City."

Since 2016, Renato Sanches has represented the Portuguese national team, participating in 32 matches, scoring three goals, providing three assists, and receiving two yellow cards. He was also part of the Portugal squad that won the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Roma Ligue 1 France Serie A Italy
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Yesterday, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:36 Roma want to buy European champions from PSG Football news Today, 17:30 Fulham announce signing of talented Ajax defender Football news Today, 17:24 PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star Football news Today, 16:38 Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire Football news Today, 16:31 Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:25 Galatasaray buy PSG star striker Football news Today, 16:18 The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club Football news Today, 16:10 Chelsea are ready to sell a talented pupil of the club's academy Football news Today, 15:35 Inter may change the strategy for the transfer of Anatoly Trubin Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus close to signing Uruguayan talent
Sport Predictions
Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023