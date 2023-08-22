RU RU NG NG
Main News Roma Mourinho close to signing Colombia striker

Roma Mourinho close to signing Colombia striker

Football news Today, 01:55
Roma Mourinho close to signing Colombia striker Photo: Duvan Zapata's Instagram/Author unknown

Striker Duván Zapata from Atalanta in Bergamo and the Colombian national team is close to a move to AS Roma in Rome, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Roman club may pay eight million euros for the footballer. The forward will soon travel to Rome to undergo a medical examination. In Roma's squad, the Colombian will replace English forward Tammy Abraham, who suffered a serious injury and will be sidelined for several months.

32-year-old Zapata has been playing for Atalanta since the summer of 2018. He joined the club from Bergamo from Genoa's Sampdoria on loan for 14 million euros. Two years later, Atalanta purchased the forward's transfer for 12 million euros. He has played a total of 190 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 81 goals and providing 43 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also previously played for América, Estudiantes, Napoli, and Udinese.

Zapata has been playing for the Colombian national team since 2017. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Colombian national team, scoring four goals and providing two assists, while also receiving two yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Atalanta Roma Serie A Italy
Popular news
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news Yesterday, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news Yesterday, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 20 aug 2023, 14:21 Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea defeated in London derby Football news 20 aug 2023, 13:51 Chelsea defeated in London derby
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 PSG are still hoping to sell Mbappe: the amount is named Football news Today, 03:00 One of the strongest teams in Europe can be led by a woman Football news Today, 01:55 Roma Mourinho close to signing Colombia striker Football news Today, 01:35 Kylian Mbappe close to PSG contract extension Football news Today, 01:20 Liverpool intend to appeal the suspension of the main midfielder Football news Today, 01:00 Atlético demanded a huge amount for Rodrigo De Paul Football news Today, 00:50 Inter could sign star striker Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby Football news Yesterday, 16:45 AC Milan win in Serie A match Football news Yesterday, 16:39 Sevilla with hockey score lost in La Liga match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Antwerp vs AEK prediction and betting tips on August 22, 2023 Football Today Rakow vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on August 22, 2023 Football Today Glasgow Rangers vs PSV prediction and betting tips on August 22, 202