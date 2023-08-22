Roma Mourinho close to signing Colombia striker

Striker Duván Zapata from Atalanta in Bergamo and the Colombian national team is close to a move to AS Roma in Rome, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Roman club may pay eight million euros for the footballer. The forward will soon travel to Rome to undergo a medical examination. In Roma's squad, the Colombian will replace English forward Tammy Abraham, who suffered a serious injury and will be sidelined for several months.

32-year-old Zapata has been playing for Atalanta since the summer of 2018. He joined the club from Bergamo from Genoa's Sampdoria on loan for 14 million euros. Two years later, Atalanta purchased the forward's transfer for 12 million euros. He has played a total of 190 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 81 goals and providing 43 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also previously played for América, Estudiantes, Napoli, and Udinese.

Zapata has been playing for the Colombian national team since 2017. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Colombian national team, scoring four goals and providing two assists, while also receiving two yellow cards.