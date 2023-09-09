Roma is interested in the transfer of the Russian football player

Rome “Roma” is interested in acquiring the young Russian football player Yegor Prutsev.

The 20-year-old midfielder is currently playing on loan for the Slovenian club Celje. The rights to it are owned by the Serbian Red Star.

According to the source Calciomercato.it, representatives of the Italian club attended the Conference League match against the Israeli team Maccabi, in which Prutsev scored an assist. There they personally watched the play of the Russian football player.

The Italian club views Prutsev as an investment for the future and rates his potential very highly.

Before moving to Europe, the Russian football player played for domestic teams Sochi, Tekstilshchik and Neftekhimik.

In August 2022, he joined the most titled club in Serbia and signed a four-year contract with them.

In May 2023, the football player received Serbian citizenship. Now he has the opportunity to get a call to the main national team of the country. Before that, he played for Russian youth teams.