Roma has reached an agreement for the signing of a promising Italian midfielder

Roma has reached an agreement with Empoli for the transfer of attacking midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi, as reported by renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano.

It is reported that the midfielder will join the Wolves on loan with an obligation to buy. The transfer fee is expected to be around 15 million euros. The final details are currently being discussed between the clubs.

Baldanzi, 20 years old, is a product of Empoli's youth system. In the current season, the attacking midfielder has played 14 Serie A matches, scoring two goals.

The reputable German portal Transfermarkt values the player at 15 million euros. Baldanzi has represented various youth teams for Italy, with three appearances and one goal for the Italy U-21 team.

Yesterday Roma announced the loan signing of RB Leipzig defender Angelino until the end of the current season.