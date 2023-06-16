Roma extend contract with veteran defender

AS Roma has announced on their official website the contract extension of English center-back Chris Smalling.

The new agreement between the 33-year-old player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2025.

Smalling joined Roma in the summer of 2019 on a loan from Manchester United for a fee of three million euros. After a year, Roma exercised their option to purchase the player for 15 million euros. In total, he has played 143 matches for Roma in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. He has also represented the England national team in 31 matches, scoring one goal.