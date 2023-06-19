Roma extend contract with Italian midfielder

The press service of AS Roma has announced on the official website that they have extended the contract with midfielder Bryan Cristante.

The new agreement between the 28-year-old player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Cristante joined Roma in the summer of 2018 from Atalanta on loan for five million euros. A year later, the Rome-based club exercised their option to purchase the player for 22 million euros. In total, he has played 228 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists. He has previously played for Milan, Benfica, Palermo, and Pescara. For the Italian national team, he has appeared in 32 matches and scored two goals.