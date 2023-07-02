Roma extend contract with experienced winger

The press service of the Roman "Roma" on the official website announced the extension of the contract with winger Stefan El Shaarawy.

The new agreement between the 30-year-old football player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2025.

El Shaarawy joined Roma in January 2016 from AC Milan on loan for 1.4 million euros. Six months later, the Roman club bought the player's transfer for 13 million euros. In the summer of 2019, Roma sold El Shaarawy to Shanghai Shenhua for 16 million euros. In January 2021, he returned to the Italian club on a free transfer.

In total, El Shaarawy made 231 appearances for Roma in all competitions, scoring 58 goals and providing 32 assists. He made 29 appearances for Italy, scoring six goals and providing four assists. Conference League winner, China Football Association Cup winner.