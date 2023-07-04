EN RU
Main News Roma could have been excluded from European competitions, but they were limited to a fine

Italian Roma will have to pay a hefty fine to UEFA.

The club of Rome violated the rules of financial fair play last season, reports Calciomercato.

According to the source, the club failed to raise their capital of more than €28 million until June 30. Because of this, the organization imposed a fine on Roma.

It is worth noting that the team could have faced more serious penalties, such as exclusion from the European Cup and a fine of € 50 million. Fortunately for the Rome team, such measures have not been introduced, and the club will be limited to pay 5 million to UEFA.

Last season, Roma finished sixth in the Italian league table with 63 points. The team also reached the Europa League final, but lost the final match to Spain's Sevilla 2-1.

Recall that UEFA also launched an investigation against Roma head coach Jose Mourinho for his insults to the head referee of the final match of the Europa League against Spanish Sevilla Antoni Taylor.

