Rodri responded to interest from Saudi Arabia

Spanish midfielder Rodri, of Manchester City, shared his future plans and gave his opinion on a move to Saudi Arabia.

«My future? I'm very happy at Manchester City. I've heard about Saudi Arabia, but it would be very difficult for me to join their clubs. My priority in football is ambition – sporting, individual, and collective. At the moment, Saudi Arabia is not there», - said the 27-year-old player, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

It's worth noting that Transfermarkt values the player at 100 million euros.

This season, Rodri has played 9 matches for Manchester City, scoring 3 goals and providing one assist. He also received his first career red card in a match against Nottingham Forest.

Additionally, today Manchester City defeated Brighton at their home ground.