Rewriting history! Lionel Messi sets new MLS record

A new benchmark for scoring prowess
Football news Today, 09:50
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Rewriting history! Lionel Messi sets new MLS record Photo: x.com/leomessisite

On the night of October 25, the first leg of the MLS playoffs Round of 16 took place between Inter Miami and Nashville. The Herons claimed a commanding 3-1 victory, with Lionel Messi emerging as the undisputed star of the match.

The Argentine maestro bagged a brace, etching his name into the history books once again. With this performance, Messi now boasts 39 goals for Inter Miami in 2025—a new league record for the most goals scored in a single calendar year.

The previous record (38 goals) belonged to Carlos Vela, who set it in 2019, and Denis Bouanga, who matched the tally in 2023.

