Messi keeps astonishing! The Argentine scores a header in his first playoff match! (VIDEO)

The Argentine delivers at least one goal contribution in his fifth consecutive match

In the MLS Round of 16 playoff match, Inter Miami faced off against Nashville. Lionel Messi netted yet another goal for his team.

Details: Today, in their first Round of 16 encounter, Inter Miami took on Nashville. Lionel Messi’s side triumphed 3-1, with the Argentine superstar notching a brace. The opener was particularly spectacular: after a cross from Suarez on the flank, Messi finished with a powerful header to make it 1-0.

Messi magic in Game One! 💥



In the second half, Inter struck twice more: Allende found the net in the 62nd minute, and in stoppage time (90+6), Messi added his second after Ullis failed to secure the ball. Nashville managed a consolation goal deep into stoppage time — Mukhtar got on the scoresheet in the 11th added minute, sealing the final result.

For Messi, these were his 30th and 31st goals in the league for Inter — a personal best in domestic competition since the 2020/21 season, when he scored 30 times in 35 La Liga matches for Barcelona.



