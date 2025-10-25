ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Video Messi keeps astonishing! The Argentine scores a header in his first playoff match! (VIDEO)

Messi keeps astonishing! The Argentine scores a header in his first playoff match! (VIDEO)

The Argentine delivers at least one goal contribution in his fifth consecutive match
Video Today, 02:17
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In the MLS Round of 16 playoff match, Inter Miami faced off against Nashville. Lionel Messi netted yet another goal for his team.

Details: Today, in their first Round of 16 encounter, Inter Miami took on Nashville. Lionel Messi’s side triumphed 3-1, with the Argentine superstar notching a brace. The opener was particularly spectacular: after a cross from Suarez on the flank, Messi finished with a powerful header to make it 1-0.

In the second half, Inter struck twice more: Allende found the net in the 62nd minute, and in stoppage time (90+6), Messi added his second after Ullis failed to secure the ball. Nashville managed a consolation goal deep into stoppage time — Mukhtar got on the scoresheet in the 11th added minute, sealing the final result.

For Messi, these were his 30th and 31st goals in the league for Inter — a personal best in domestic competition since the 2020/21 season, when he scored 30 times in 35 La Liga matches for Barcelona.

See also: "We brought the best player in the history of this sport to our city" - David Beckham comments on Messi's contract extension

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Related Team News
Co-owner David Beckham hugs Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami after defeating Nashville SC Football news Yesterday, 03:45 "We brought the best player in the history of this sport to our city" - David Beckham comments on Messi's contract extension
He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami Football news 23 oct 2025, 11:20 He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news 22 oct 2025, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
"How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez Football news 22 oct 2025, 12:59 "How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez
Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line Football news 19 oct 2025, 09:23 Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line
Football news 19 oct 2025, 07:29 Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores