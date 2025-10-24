ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "We brought the best player in the history of this sport to our city" - David Beckham comments on Messi's contract extension

"We brought the best player in the history of this sport to our city" - David Beckham comments on Messi's contract extension

The legendary Englishman takes pride in his club.
Football news Today, 03:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Co-owner David Beckham hugs Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami after defeating Nashville SC Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Beckham is deeply grateful to Messi for his trust.

Details: One of Inter Miami's co-owners, the legendary 50-year-old Englishman David Beckham, shared his thoughts on Instagram regarding the recent signing of a new contract between his club and Lionel Messi:

"When we started this journey, our goal was to bring the best players to Miami. In 2023, we brought the greatest player in the history of this sport to our city. Today, I am incredibly happy that he remains just as committed and still wants to wear Miami's pink kit and play for our team. As a club owner, I consider myself extremely fortunate to have a player who loves football as much as he does, who has done so much for the game in our country, and who inspires the next generation of young talent. Thank you, Leo, for the future." Beckham wrote on his page.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 as a free agent after leaving PSG. Since then, the Argentine superstar has played 82 matches for Inter, scoring 71 goals and providing 37 assists. Recently, it was announced that Leo has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay until 2028.

Reminder: He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami Football news Yesterday, 11:20 He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news 22 oct 2025, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
"How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez Football news 22 oct 2025, 12:59 "How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez
Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line Football news 19 oct 2025, 09:23 Messi to stay in Miami: new contract talks near the finish line
Football news 19 oct 2025, 07:29 Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the MLS regular season!
He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash Football news 19 oct 2025, 02:45 He can't be stopped! Lionel Messi scores a hat-trick in MLS clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores