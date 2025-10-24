"We brought the best player in the history of this sport to our city" - David Beckham comments on Messi's contract extension

The legendary Englishman takes pride in his club.

Beckham is deeply grateful to Messi for his trust.

Details: One of Inter Miami's co-owners, the legendary 50-year-old Englishman David Beckham, shared his thoughts on Instagram regarding the recent signing of a new contract between his club and Lionel Messi:

"When we started this journey, our goal was to bring the best players to Miami. In 2023, we brought the greatest player in the history of this sport to our city. Today, I am incredibly happy that he remains just as committed and still wants to wear Miami's pink kit and play for our team. As a club owner, I consider myself extremely fortunate to have a player who loves football as much as he does, who has done so much for the game in our country, and who inspires the next generation of young talent. Thank you, Leo, for the future." Beckham wrote on his page.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 as a free agent after leaving PSG. Since then, the Argentine superstar has played 82 matches for Inter, scoring 71 goals and providing 37 assists. Recently, it was announced that Leo has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay until 2028.

Reminder: He stays! Official: Lionel Messi extends contract with Inter Miami