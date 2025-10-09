Return Delayed: Cole Palmer Will Not Play in October

The injury turned out to be more serious than expected.

Cole Palmer appeared close to making his comeback and was initially expected to return to action in the second half of October following the international break. However, the situation has proven to be more complicated.

Details: According to The Athletic, Cole Palmer will remain sidelined for the entire month of October. The decision was made during a club meeting concerning his injury status.

As a result, Palmer is certain to miss the following fixtures:

Nottingham Forest (away)

Ajax (home)

Sunderland (home)

Wolverhampton (away)

Recently, Palmer successfully registered a trademark for his signature goal celebration. The term “Cold Palmer” is now officially a registered trademark.

Reminder: The London club is reportedly ready to pay around €35 million for 22-year-old Marc Casado, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal. During the summer transfer window, the Blues had already considered a move for Casado, but at that time focused their efforts on trying to sign Fermin Lopez.