ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Return Delayed: Cole Palmer Will Not Play in October

Return Delayed: Cole Palmer Will Not Play in October

The injury turned out to be more serious than expected.
Football news Today, 06:57
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Return Delayed: Cole Palmer Will Not Play in October Getty Images

Cole Palmer appeared close to making his comeback and was initially expected to return to action in the second half of October following the international break. However, the situation has proven to be more complicated.

Details: According to The Athletic, Cole Palmer will remain sidelined for the entire month of October. The decision was made during a club meeting concerning his injury status.

As a result, Palmer is certain to miss the following fixtures:

  • Nottingham Forest (away)
  • Ajax (home)
  • Sunderland (home)
  • Wolverhampton (away)

Recently, Palmer successfully registered a trademark for his signature goal celebration. The term “Cold Palmer” is now officially a registered trademark.

Reminder: The London club is reportedly ready to pay around €35 million for 22-year-old Marc Casado, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal. During the summer transfer window, the Blues had already considered a move for Casado, but at that time focused their efforts on trying to sign Fermin Lopez.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
It is known when Cole Palmer will return to the Chelsea squad Football news Yesterday, 10:37 It is known when Cole Palmer will return to the Chelsea squad
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea celebrates after Estevao Willian (not pictured) scored the winning goal during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 01:59 Real monitored Enzo Fernandez, but Chelsea's asking price scared Madrid off
Cole Palmer manages to trademark his signature celebration Football news 07 oct 2025, 10:46 Cole Palmer manages to trademark his signature celebration
Chelsea ready to spend! Club offers €35 million for Marc Casado Transfer news 07 oct 2025, 09:28 Chelsea ready to spend! Club offers €35 million for Marc Casado
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool is challenged by Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Football news 07 oct 2025, 07:28 All clear for Chelsea: Reece James avoids serious injury
High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk Football news 06 oct 2025, 16:50 High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores