Remo Stars Midfielder Tochukwu Michael Completes Permanent Move to Wolfsberger AC in Austrian Bundesliga

Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Remo Stars, have confirmed the departure of Tochukwu Michael to Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC on a permanent transfer. The CHAN Eagles midfielder has already landed in Austria and has signed a three-year contract. He has even resumed training with his new club.

🤝 Agreement reached in principle for the transfer of Tochukwu Michael to Wolfsberger AC.



“Agreement reached in principle for the transfer of Tochukwu Michael to Wolfsberger AC. The club appreciates the midfielder and wishes him a successful time in Austria,” Remo Stars stated on their official X account.

Michael has been impressive for Remo Stars over the years, scoring 2 goals and adding 4 assists last season. He previously played for Nigeria's home-based Super Eagles in the 2024 African Nations Championship. Michael has begun training with Wolfsberger, joining fellow Nigerian players Chibuike Nwaiwu, Harrison Austine, and Chukwu Emmanuel.