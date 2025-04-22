Referee of Saint-Étienne vs Lyon match François Letexier suspended for 1 match due to errors

The recent derby between Saint-Étienne and Lyon turned out to be one of the most controversial matches of the season, and its referee faced the consequences.

Details: François Letexier, who officiated this match, has been suspended from the game between PSG and Nice this coming weekend.

This decision is related to Letexier's major error, where after a VAR review, he overturned the red card for forward Luc Stassen for a rough foul against Corentin Tolisso.

Additionally, the Ligue 1 management decided that Letexier needs a week's rest after such a tense game. Instead, the PSG vs Nice match will be officiated by Willy Delajod.

It should be noted that Letexier is one of the most renowned referees in Europe. He recently officiated the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Reminder: During the Saint-Étienne vs Lyon match, a foreign object struck the assistant referee from the stands, causing the match to be halted for nearly an hour.