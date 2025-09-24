Recovery delayed. Delap eyes return to football in 2026

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Recovery is taking longer than expected.
Liam Delap joined Chelsea in the summer of 2025, featured in several matches, but soon after suffered an unfortunate and serious injury.

Details: Initially, he was expected to return by the end of 2025. However, according to Kieran Gill, Delap himself now plans to make his comeback in 2026.

In his appearances for Chelsea, Delap managed to score three goals and provide one assist. He sustained the injury in a match against Fulham, where he played just 14 minutes.

Recently, head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed that the player’s condition still requires assessment. Palmer, meanwhile, made a significant effort to feature in the last match.

Reminder: The start of the clash against Manchester United turned into a nightmare for Chelsea. From the opening minutes, the game slipped away from Maresca’s side as they lost their first-choice goalkeeper to a red card. The manager was left with no option but to make urgent adjustments and multiple substitutions right away.

