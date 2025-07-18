Real Madrid's chances of signing Bernardo Silva revealed
Recently, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso was turned down in his request to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri. However, the Spanish manager has now set his sights on another Citizens star, and the likelihood of this transfer has become clear.
Details: According to Football Insider, Los Blancos are interested in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but it is believed that Madrid have virtually no chance of securing his signature, as he is currently one of the key pillars in Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Quote: “This summer, Bernardo Silva is not going anywhere—absolutely out of the question. He was just named one of Manchester City’s captains, so I don’t think Pep Guardiola is even considering letting him go. He’s a crucial figure in the dressing room, and City are stronger with Silva in the lineup.
Pep has already seen several experienced, senior players leave the club—Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker; there are also rumors that Kovacic might depart, so he’ll definitely want to keep the remaining seasoned footballers. City will not consider selling Silva in this transfer window.”