Alonso receives first major rejection at Real. Coach to miss out on star player

Real Madrid has recently been making questionable moves in the transfer market. Last season's setbacks are partly due to the club's failure to properly replace Toni Kroos. With Luka Modrić also departing, Xabi Alonso is desperate for significant reinforcements in midfield—a need that remains unmet for now.

Details: The head coach requested the signing of Manchester City midfielder Rodri from club president Florentino Pérez, but, according to Cadena Cope, was turned down. The Blancos boss argued that acquiring Rodri would be too expensive and not sufficiently justified.

Given the player's age (29) and a transfer fee of 100 million euros, the club does not consider signing the current Ballon d'Or holder as a "unique opportunity." The only chance for renewed interest could come when his contract expires in 2027.

Reminder: Relations between the clubs remain tense: Real snubbed the Ballon d'Or ceremony when Rodri finished ahead of Vinicius, but this is unlikely to be a major obstacle in the future.