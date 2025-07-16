Having a great time. Vinicius spotted with Camavinga in New York

Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga have taken some time off in New York during their vacation. The Frenchman shared corresponding photos on his Instagram page.

Vinicius reposted a photo to his Instagram story, featuring himself, and captioned it with the phrase, “I appreciate u my g.” Judging by Camavinga’s own caption and the views in the pictures, it’s clear the teammates met up in New York.

As a reminder, Real Madrid finished last season on a disappointing note, failing to secure any trophies. The team lost out to Barcelona in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, and also crashed out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage. Additionally, the Spaniards were defeated by PSG in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

It should be noted that Vinicius’ future at the Madrid club remains uncertain. Both parties have yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension, fueling speculation that the Brazilian could leave the team.