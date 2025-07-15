It has been revealed when Jude Bellingham will undergo surgery

Jude Bellingham will be sidelined for several months due to a lingering shoulder injury that has troubled him for some time. Now, it has been revealed exactly when he will go under the knife.

Details: According to insider Alberto Pereiro, Bellingham is scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Wednesday, July 15. The procedure will take place in London.

Earlier, we reported that Jude Bellingham has been struggling with shoulder issues for quite some time. With the upcoming surgery, he is expected to miss several months and, according to forecasts, will only return to the pitch in October.

