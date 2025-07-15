Arne Slot personally insists on signing Rodrygo for Liverpool

The head coach of the Reds is personally pushing for this transfer.

Details: According to renowned journalist and insider Santi Aouna, 24-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Rodrygo has become a top target on Arne Slot's wish list for Liverpool.

It's reported that Liverpool's management is willing to support Slot in this pursuit, but completing the deal will be extremely challenging—due to financial regulations and the high price tag for the player.

At this moment, Liverpool are exploring every possible route to initiate contact with both the player's representatives and Real Madrid.

Last season, Rodrygo played 54 matches for Real, netted 14 goals, and provided 11 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at €90 million, and his current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.

