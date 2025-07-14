The price tag is set! Liverpool names the sum for which they're ready to let Ibrahima Konaté leave for Real

The French defender could be on his way to Madrid.

Details: According to Diario AS, talks were held today between representatives of Liverpool and Real Madrid regarding the transfer of the 26-year-old center-back Ibrahima Konaté.

It is reported that Liverpool's management made it clear they will not let their player leave for less than £45 million.

At the moment, Los Blancos have paused negotiations to carefully consider all the details and nuances, with talks set to resume within the week.

Konaté joined Liverpool in 2021 from German side Leipzig for €40 million and has since made 132 appearances for the Reds, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists.

Konaté's current contract with Liverpool runs until 2026, and the club is keen to keep him on Merseyside by offering a new deal.

According to Transfermarkt, Konaté's market value is estimated at €60 million.

