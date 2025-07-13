There is Premier League interest. Real sets massive price tag for Rodrygo

Real Madrid's winger is on the verge of a club change. Xabi Alonso apparently does not count on Rodrygo and is ready to part ways with the Brazilian, who has attracted interest from several Premier League teams.

Insider Nicolo Schira reports that two English Premier League clubs want to bring in the player, but the names of the teams remain undisclosed. According to his information, Los Blancos are prepared to let the 24-year-old Brazilian go, but only for a fee in the range of €120–130 million.

Recall that Real signed Rodrygo from Santos in the summer of 2019 for €45 million. Last season, he played 50 matches in all competitions, recording 13 goals and 9 assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €90 million.