Real Madrid could be bolstered by Liverpool striker

"Real Madrid" is showing interest in Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino from "Liverpool," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in his Twitter account.

According to the source, the royal club is considering the possibility of signing the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Firmino's contract with Liverpool expires on June 30. Therefore, the Brazilian could potentially join a new club on a free transfer.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Firmino has played 34 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists.

