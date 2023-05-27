EN RU
Main News Rodrigo brought victory to Real in an away La Liga match

Rodrigo brought victory to Real in an away La Liga match

Today, 14:59
Photo: Real Madrid Instagram

In the 37th round of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid defeated Sevilla with a score of 2-1 in an away match.

Rodrigo Goes, who scored a brace, brought the victory to the royal club. Rafa Mir scored a goal for the hosts.

With 77 points, Real Madrid occupies the second place in the La Liga standings. Sevilla is in 10th place with 49 points.

Sevilla - Real Madrid - 1:2 (1:1)
Goals: Mir, 3 - 1:0, Rodrigo, 29 - 1:1, Rodrigo, 69 - 1:2

Sevilla: Bono, Montiel, Rekik, Gudelj (Bade, 81), Acuna, Rakitic (Suso, 62), Gomez (Oliver Torres, 74), Lamela (Corona, 74), Bueno, Gil (Jordan, 62), Rafa Mir.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Alaba, Militao, Mendy (Rodrigues, 66), Modric, Kroos, Chust, Vazquez (Rudiger, 81), Ceballos, Valverde (Camavinga, 54), Rodrigo (Nacho, 81).

Aleksandr Shevchenko
