Two football players have divided the title of the top scorer in the Bundesliga

The 2022/2023 season of the German Bundesliga has come to an end. In the race for the top scorer of the tournament, the first place was shared by French forward Christoffer Nkunku from RB Leipzig and German forward Niclas Füllkrug from Werder Bremen.

Both players scored 16 goals. However, Nkunku has better additional statistics. He played 25 matches and scored only three goals from penalties. Füllkrug played 28 matches and scored five goals from penalties.

The third place in the top scorers' race was shared by Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt (15 goals in 32 matches, 2 from penalties) and Vincenzo Grifo from Freiburg (15 goals in 33 matches, 7 from penalties).

