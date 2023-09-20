Real Madrid beat Union in the last minutes
Real Madrid hosted Union Berlin in the first round of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
From the first minutes, Real took the ball under their control and began to put pressure on Union's goal. In the first half, Madrid made 12 shots on goal, but only once on target. The teams went into the break tied at 0:0.
From the first minute of the second half, Real increased the pressure even more. "Vershkovi" made 18 shots on goal. Several times Union was saved by the post, but the home team could not score a goal. However, in the last minutes, Bellingham was able to bring victory to his team.
Champions League. First round. Group C
"Real" - "Union" - 1:0
Goals: 90+4 Bellingham
